BALLYGON update for 13 February 2023

BALLYGON Version 2.3 Update

BALLYGON Version 2.3 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VERSION 2.3 IS SPHERE!
Thank you for playing BALLYGON! The new Version 2.3 update brings lots of improvements for an enjoyable gameplay experience.

SYSTEM UPDATES

Casual Mode:

• Enjoy the game without having to worry about unlock requirements. Simply clear all of the stages to unlock the next challenge!
• If you exchanged Tokens for Energy Boosts, Casual and Practice Mode will be locked until you use the Energy Boosts in Challenge Mode.

Token/Extra Exchange:

• Items of interest in the Token/Extra Exchange are marked with "Recommended!" if you haven't exchanged Tokens for them yet.
• Some items have been reordered on the menu list.

120Hz Time Step (Extra Exchange):

• An experimental mode that increases the physics update rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. Try BALLYGON with increased physics and timer accuracy!
• Personal Bests recorded at 120Hz will be saved in a new category and will not overwrite records at the default 60Hz.
• BALLYGON is designed for 60Hz in mind, so gameplay may feel different.
• If the monitor refresh rate is less than 120Hz, VSync will be turned off.

Frame Rate and VSync:

• When VSync is off, the frame rate will be limited to 180 FPS to reduce CPU usage.
• If the monitor refresh rate is lower than 60Hz, VSync will be turned off.

Dark Background:

• Fixed a glitch where the incorrect fog value was applied on the main menu after returning from gameplay.

MODIFIER MODE UPDATES

• Added a new animation to direct player attention to the Modifier Mania selection.
• Modifier Mode Jump height has been slightly reduced.
• Exchange Modifier Invisible Stage now has a drop shadow to help with grid visibility.
• If the Course Timer Modifier is active during Practice Mode, a clock displaying the current time will be shown.

GAME UPDATES

• Player Move Power increased from 1.04 to 1.09 (stronger movement strength)
• Player Drag reduced from 0.05 to 0.03 (slightly higher top speed)
• Player Bounciness reduced from 0.56 to 0.54 (less bounce height)
• Default Contact Offset decreased from 0.01 to 0.005 (improved collision with geometry)
• Button Ball mass reduced from 0.01 to 0.004 (easier to push around)
• Bumpers collision shape changed from sphere to capsule.
• Invisible Tokens have been added to some stages.

MUSIC UPDATE

New song added to Grandmaster Mode:
• STROBE LIGHT by Anthony Seeha

STAGE UPDATES

BEGINNER
  • Mountains - The floor by the Goal is slightly larger.
  • Circumference - Adjusted position of obstacles.
  • Skatepark - Added invisible barriers beneath the ramps avoid the player getting stuck between geometry.
  • Bumpers - Added new geometry.
ADVANCED
  • Sticky Pad - First area with wall is larger.
  • Fold - Added more platforms, added more Energy Pellets, changed Goal position.
  • Sudden Cliff - Moved the goal a little farther away.
  • Teleport - Raised the height of some walls.
  • Obstacles - Move the first ramp closer.
VETERAN
  • Oscillating Fan - Goal Platform moved more to the right.
  • Loop - Removed the launcher. Speed boosts have been added.
  • Sine Wave - Fixed overlapping geometry on moving platforms.
  • Balance Ball - Adjusted railings and added a Large Token.
EXPERT
  • Companion - Moved Ball and Button position closer together.
  • Triangle - Added an alternate path.
GRANDMASTER
  • Bounce Bridge - Thin platform is wider at the start.
  • Labyrinth - Walls on the starting platform are higher, distance to the goal is a little farther.

Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!
-Anthony Seeha

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
@ballygon

