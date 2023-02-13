BALLYGON Version 2.3 Update

VERSION 2.3 IS SPHERE!

Thank you for playing BALLYGON! The new Version 2.3 update brings lots of improvements for an enjoyable gameplay experience.

Casual Mode:

• Enjoy the game without having to worry about unlock requirements. Simply clear all of the stages to unlock the next challenge!

• If you exchanged Tokens for Energy Boosts, Casual and Practice Mode will be locked until you use the Energy Boosts in Challenge Mode.

Token/Extra Exchange:

• Items of interest in the Token/Extra Exchange are marked with "Recommended!" if you haven't exchanged Tokens for them yet.

• Some items have been reordered on the menu list.

120Hz Time Step (Extra Exchange):

• An experimental mode that increases the physics update rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. Try BALLYGON with increased physics and timer accuracy!

• Personal Bests recorded at 120Hz will be saved in a new category and will not overwrite records at the default 60Hz.

• BALLYGON is designed for 60Hz in mind, so gameplay may feel different.

• If the monitor refresh rate is less than 120Hz, VSync will be turned off.

Frame Rate and VSync:

• When VSync is off, the frame rate will be limited to 180 FPS to reduce CPU usage.

• If the monitor refresh rate is lower than 60Hz, VSync will be turned off.

Dark Background:

• Fixed a glitch where the incorrect fog value was applied on the main menu after returning from gameplay.

• Added a new animation to direct player attention to the Modifier Mania selection.

• Modifier Mode Jump height has been slightly reduced.

• Exchange Modifier Invisible Stage now has a drop shadow to help with grid visibility.

• If the Course Timer Modifier is active during Practice Mode, a clock displaying the current time will be shown.

• Player Move Power increased from 1.04 to 1.09 (stronger movement strength)

• Player Drag reduced from 0.05 to 0.03 (slightly higher top speed)

• Player Bounciness reduced from 0.56 to 0.54 (less bounce height)

• Default Contact Offset decreased from 0.01 to 0.005 (improved collision with geometry)

• Button Ball mass reduced from 0.01 to 0.004 (easier to push around)

• Bumpers collision shape changed from sphere to capsule.

• Invisible Tokens have been added to some stages.

New song added to Grandmaster Mode:

• STROBE LIGHT by Anthony Seeha

BEGINNER

Mountains - The floor by the Goal is slightly larger.

Circumference - Adjusted position of obstacles.

Skatepark - Added invisible barriers beneath the ramps avoid the player getting stuck between geometry.

Bumpers - Added new geometry.

ADVANCED

Sticky Pad - First area with wall is larger.

Fold - Added more platforms, added more Energy Pellets, changed Goal position.

Sudden Cliff - Moved the goal a little farther away.

Teleport - Raised the height of some walls.

Obstacles - Move the first ramp closer.

VETERAN

Oscillating Fan - Goal Platform moved more to the right.

Loop - Removed the launcher. Speed boosts have been added.

Sine Wave - Fixed overlapping geometry on moving platforms.

Balance Ball - Adjusted railings and added a Large Token.

EXPERT

Companion - Moved Ball and Button position closer together.

Triangle - Added an alternate path.

GRANDMASTER

Bounce Bridge - Thin platform is wider at the start.

Labyrinth - Walls on the starting platform are higher, distance to the goal is a little farther.

Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!

-Anthony Seeha

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:

@ballygon