Early Access 1 Patch 2023.3

- Ticket #1389 Enculturate does not trigger end game victory fix
- Ticket #919 Military victory cutscene narration muffled fix
- Ticket #1395 Existing ship systems check in System Designer fix
- Ticket #1394 Planets list updating after protomatter device fix
- Ticket #1391 Gaia transformation fix
- Ticket #1397 Point Defense weapons firing arc in Ship Designer fix
- Ticket #1398 Planet shield building upgrade fix
- Ticket #1396 Advanced terraformer climate change fix
- Ticket #1353 Blank GNN Event fix
- Ticket #1121 & #1153 Leaving Build Queue does to return to previous place in Empire Screen fix
- Ticket #1269 Yalkai GNN events show all species names regardless of contact
- Ticket #1390 Outpost ships sent from Planet Menu not being used after an outpost is built fix
- Ticket #1388 “Close Opened Menus” tooltip fix
- Ticket #1403 QOL - Added AI personality tooltip to Diplomacy Menu and Info Screen
- Ticket #1399 Cultural Renaissance event start and end in same turn fix
- Ticket #1386 Stargate build filter fix
- Ticket #1392 Research complete and GNN event soft lock fix
- Ticket #1338 Diplomacy calculations fix
- Ticket #1404 Order of Operations fix for First Contact/Audience pop up and Research Screen fix
- Ticket #1402 New Game menu UI alignment
- Ticket #1293 Starvation alert for importing colonies fix
- Ticket #1046 Fleet arrival on movement cancellation fix
- Ticket #1407 Derelict ship GNN fix
- Ticket #1408 Research completion blank fix
- Ticket #1400 War effect on diplomacy score fix
- Ticket #1393 Colony base appearing for destroyed worlds with protomatter device used fix
- Ticket #1028 Planet/Star System spawn for space amoeba and lost colonies fix
Known issues:
- Prior saved games with player as Tharrn may cause errors.
- Build queue menu current production/selection area does will not display correct production/cost/maintenance data in new UI area. Players can use existing data location in current building image.
Changed files in this update