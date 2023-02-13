 Skip to content

Friki update for 13 February 2023

Story Improvements

Build 10537579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces new story content, complete with different handwriting styles as well as a first-person cutscene when entering a case with an auto-skip option. Along with these new features, we've also made improvements to events, lootable notes, task clues, and more.

Update Notes:

  • New story content and handwriting styles for TV, notes, and clues
  • First-person intro cutscene with auto-skip option
  • Leaving icon and fade when leaving a map
  • New death sound cue
  • Ghosts can now move doors near player
  • Case summary XP animation
  • Improved floating objects and environment reactions
  • Improved lootable notes, task clues, and note spawn rate
  • Fixed tablet spamming, missing data, and maze ambient sound issues
  • Reduced random event triggering and removed unintended text on reward screen

