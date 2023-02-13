Story Improvements

This update introduces new story content, complete with different handwriting styles as well as a first-person cutscene when entering a case with an auto-skip option. Along with these new features, we've also made improvements to events, lootable notes, task clues, and more.
Update Notes:
- New story content and handwriting styles for TV, notes, and clues
- First-person intro cutscene with auto-skip option
- Leaving icon and fade when leaving a map
- New death sound cue
- Ghosts can now move doors near player
- Case summary XP animation
- Improved floating objects and environment reactions
- Improved lootable notes, task clues, and note spawn rate
- Fixed tablet spamming, missing data, and maze ambient sound issues
- Reduced random event triggering and removed unintended text on reward screen
Changed files in this update