Fraymakers update for 13 February 2023

EA Update v0.5.4 Hotfix - Custom Content Fixes

Build 10537475

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Empty folders in the local custom folder no longer softlock the game on load.
  • Fixed a bug with quick reload in training that caused it to reload the wrong assets.
  • Fixed a UI bug when downloading custom content via online matches.

