- Empty folders in the local custom folder no longer softlock the game on load.
- Fixed a bug with quick reload in training that caused it to reload the wrong assets.
- Fixed a UI bug when downloading custom content via online matches.
Fraymakers update for 13 February 2023
EA Update v0.5.4 Hotfix - Custom Content Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
