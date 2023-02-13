测试分支紧急修复：23-2-13

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Build 10537457 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 06:19:08 UTC
by Wendy
1.修复建筑选择持续扩建并开始扩建后，取消扩建报错的BUG
2.修复与奇书堕魔者在同地格过月没有触发战斗对话的BUG
