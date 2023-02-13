 Skip to content

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 13 February 2023

测试分支紧急修复：23-2-13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
错误修复：

1.修复建筑选择持续扩建并开始扩建后，取消扩建报错的BUG
2.修复与奇书堕魔者在同地格过月没有触发战斗对话的BUG

The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
