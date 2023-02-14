The Festival Update

##### New stuff: * ###### New "Festival" buildings and scenery! This adds a new category of "scenery buildings", which don't actually sell anything, but can help boost an area's "Beauty" statistic in the same way that regular scenery does. * ###### Sell trinkets to your subscribers, using the new Trinket Shop building! Subscribers love buying trinkets (for some reason?) They don't actually do anything, but they help fulfill your subscribers' psychological need to "get loot" in a safe way, and they give them something to talk about in social circles, too! Subscribers may purchase up to one trinket per day. You can see how many trinkets a player has on the 'Inventory' tab of their information window. * ###### Vendor trash? In addition to normal loot and gold, dead monsters now also drop "vendor trash" - basically worthless items that clog up a player's inventory. Players can sell vendor trash to shops for 1/10 a gold each (rounding down). You can see how much vendor trash a player is carrying also on the 'Inventory' tab of their information window. * ###### Jester? How have we gone so long in early access without ever making a jester model available? This was a terrible oversight on my behalf but we're fixing that problem now! ##### Changes: * ###### Weapon Item Levels Previously, player weapons were categorized as either "not good" or "acceptable", and when a player out-leveled their weapon, they would have to buy a new one. Now, weapons have levels the same way that players do. As a general rule, weapon levels are about ten times the matching character level. So a level 1 character would generally use an item level 10 weapon, but may buy a slightly better one so they don't have to upgrade it as often. Item level shows up as "ilvl" in the player information window. * ###### How much have I earned from that subscriber? We now track how much real-world money you have earned from each subscriber, and you can see that information on the new "Money" tab in the subscriber information window. (caveat: we weren't tracking this data before this build, so your older subscribers will be starting from '0'; sorry about that!) ##### Miscellaneous Fixes: * Fixed "focus" behaviour when invoked on a monster zone. * Fixed a crash bug during load if you had saved a string longer than 1kb in length (typically these were lore descriptions of things, or else ability tooltip messages) * Big improvements to the UI for dragging the "precise" movement mode axis widgets, especially for objects which are above the camera. * Vastly improved "precise" rotation mode when rotating objects which are close to the camera. * Fixed cursor collision tests vs. vehicle routes; makes it much easier to use the 'destroy' tool on vehicle routes, rather than having to destroy the depots! * Big big fixes to wall placement, especially for short walls. * Fixed various text editing issues, particularly the widget getting confused if you inserted a carriage return after a word wrap had happened. * Fixed absurd extra CPU usage while the mouse hovered over an editable text box on a sharable character prefab card. Plus of course, fixes for a whole swathe of more minor bugs and glitches. And now I'm fully refocused on Dungeons, which we're expecting to be the next major update. We do have some minor updates planned between now and then, so hold tight for now, but Dungeons is going to be by far the biggest update we have ever done, and I'm just as excited for it as you are :D Thanks so much to everyone for your ongoing enthusiasm and support and we'll talk again really soon! -T```