1.6.3.1 Beta 2

Table Ball 1.6.3.0
Legacy Edition and Legacy Multiplayer is now bundled in with the main game files.
Additions
-
New Bumper Skins
-- In Love
-- Surprised
-- Angry
-- Neutral
-
New Ball Skins
-- Heart
-- Pride
-- Slava Ukraini
Changes
-
Changed all UI elements
-
Updated to Unity 2022.2.5f1
-
Getting a powerup through the left wall now activates debuffs while getting it through the right wall activates buffs
Technical Changes
-
Completely rewrote the skins system
-- You can now "recolour" skins using the "recolour" system
-- Added the groundwork for the "money" system
---- Note, "pings" the in-game currency will not be purchasable for real world currency.
---- "Pings" will also be the way in which skins will be purchased. Players will also start with at least 100 pings, which will be enough to purchase all the skins currently within the game.
---- Certain skins will remain free, however will still need to be unlocked through the store
-
Changed how the game checks if touch controls are enabled
-
Changed various parts of the main games code in preparation for the next big update.
Fixes
- Ball skin can now be disabled
Achievement and Stat changes/updates
-
Added new scores to replace old ones in a future update
-- highest_against_ai will become total_player_score
-- highest_ai_score will become total_ai_score
-- All updated stats will remain active for the next few updates
-
Added player_highest_score stat
-- Currently does nothing, will have a purpose in a future update
-
Added MULTIPLAYER_ACHIEVEMENT
-- Have a second player join your game.
-- Works in local multiplayer
-
Renamed achievements internally
-- 100_POINTS_AGAINST_AI becomes 100_TOTAL_PLAYER_POINTS
-- 50_POINTS_AGAINST_AI becomes 50_TOTAL_PLAYER_POINTS
-- 500_POINTS_AGAINST_AI becomes 500_TOTAL_PLAYER_POINTS
-- 50_POINTS_FROM_AI becomes 50_TOTAL_AI_POINTS
-- 100_POINTS_FROM_AI becomes 100_TOTAL_AI_POINTS
-- 500_POINTS_FROM_AI becomes 500_TOTAL_AI_POINTS
-- 1000_POINTS_AGAINST_AI becomes 1000_TOTAL_PLAYER_POINTS
-- 5000_POINTS_AGAINST_AI becomes 5000_TOTAL_PLAYER_POINTS
-- 1000_POINTS_FROM_AI becomes 1000_TOTAL_AI_POINTS
-- 5000_POINTS_FROM_AI becomes 5000_TOTAL_AI_POINTS
Changed files in this update