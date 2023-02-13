1.6.3.1 Beta 2

Completely rewrote the skins system

-- You can now "recolour" skins using the "recolour" system

-- Added the groundwork for the "money" system

---- Note, "pings" the in-game currency will not be purchasable for real world currency.

---- "Pings" will also be the way in which skins will be purchased. Players will also start with at least 100 pings, which will be enough to purchase all the skins currently within the game.

---- Certain skins will remain free, however will still need to be unlocked through the store