Share · View all patches · Build 10537378 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 05:32:03 UTC by Wendy

-new player prefab to easily modify player behavior.

-new mounted weapon electric guitar.

-mouse look similar to regular fps games.

-melee attack with F when enemies get close

-mansion level and endgame temporarily removed. Making fixes to them and they will be back on next update.