Crystal Storm update for 13 February 2023

This game has a goat?

Share · View all patches · Build 10537364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just published the new character 'Baphogoat' which plays with hp and damage, and the rune meta progression, also some quality of life changes but there's still road to come, and probably some bugs (i just discovered that if you click new game multiple times the game crashes. Wow at least that was fixed, i guess?) the free demo is coming as well.

