I just published the new character 'Baphogoat' which plays with hp and damage, and the rune meta progression, also some quality of life changes but there's still road to come, and probably some bugs (i just discovered that if you click new game multiple times the game crashes. Wow at least that was fixed, i guess?) the free demo is coming as well.
Crystal Storm update for 13 February 2023
This game has a goat?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update