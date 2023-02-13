2/13/2023 Get the Ball Rolling Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10537279 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 17:19:23 UTC by Wendy

Get the Ball Rolling - Update 2

Patch Notes:

-Improved visuals and gameplay in the Intro Cave.

-Improved visuals and gameplay in Puzzles 2 and 3. Multiple checkpoints have been added.

-Improved power and key pickup effects.

-Added a close camera transparency effect to the player.

-Music now fades instead of cutting off abruptly when going from Main Menu to gameplay.

-Adjusted physics settings to achieve smooth rolling over seams in geometry.

Work has already started on the next patch! It will be focused improving the first 30 minutes of the game and will include a pass on Puzzle 4: The Ring.

Thanks for tuning in!

Brandon

