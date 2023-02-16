 Skip to content

Hot And Lovely ：Charm update for 16 February 2023

【Lovely Games】I must go to this class!Hot And Lovely ：Charm now on sale

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2206150/Hot_And_Lovely_Charm/
After testing and perfecting, everyone has been looking forward to it for a long time. Hot And Lovely: Charm is now officially launched, and your offer has been delivered. Please join us as soon as possible.
Work is the stage, work is the responsibility! After all, where else could such a job be found?
Hot And Lovely: Charm

Senior Yuyin likes to eat pudding, do you like it✧(≖ 3 ≖):

Official homepage:https://lovelygames.xyz/
Official announcement:
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/announcements/detail/3344507206081045272

If you encounter any problems in the game, please feel free to contact us~
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYhCmCY6Yy Twitter: https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz
Homepage: https://lovelygames.xyz/
There are new games to follow!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2272050/Fairy_Biography3__Obsession/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2217370/Cute_Honey__Special_Edition/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2271980/Adorable_Witch5__Lingering/

