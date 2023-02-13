Patch 0.3.23.02.12a Community feedback updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10536716 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug the allowed for creation of infinite loops in code and crashing of the app

Changed the "code area" view to orthogonal camera, for better visualization and placement of blocks in a 2D like eviorement

Fixed a bug that allowed the muted voiceover on tutorial to keep playing

Smoothed the cam drag on copy/paste

Changed the name of level 7 to "Avoid repetition"

Made the "must restart game" message on video settings changes more visible

Fixed the locking of the zoom on "code area" on levels 1 and 2

Implemented a multi-deletion of blocks using the comment boxes

Changed the default text on Comment boxes

Fixed a bug preventing the explosion sound from being controlled by FX sound level controller

Major UI update to better fit the "metal" visual style

Changed the block movement to a "fixed grid" alignment instead of free moving

Added a yellow indicator that a block is being carried

Fixed a bug that allowed for 2 connections being placed on the same point