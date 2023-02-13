Patch 0.3.23.02.12a Community feedback updates

Fixed a bug the allowed for creation of infinite loops in code and crashing of the app
Changed the "code area" view to orthogonal camera, for better visualization and placement of blocks in a 2D like eviorement
Fixed a bug that allowed the muted voiceover on tutorial to keep playing
Smoothed the cam drag on copy/paste
Changed the name of level 7 to "Avoid repetition"
Made the "must restart game" message on video settings changes more visible
Fixed the locking of the zoom on "code area" on levels 1 and 2
Implemented a multi-deletion of blocks using the comment boxes
Changed the default text on Comment boxes
Fixed a bug preventing the explosion sound from being controlled by FX sound level controller
Major UI update to better fit the "metal" visual style
Changed the block movement to a "fixed grid" alignment instead of free moving
Added a yellow indicator that a block is being carried
Fixed a bug that allowed for 2 connections being placed on the same point
Changed files in this update