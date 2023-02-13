0.41.2 hotfix release

During a tournament today, a softlock bug involving Enjellique was found. Fortunately, it was pretty easy to address.
This build also addresses the following:
Version 0.41.2
Fixes
Fixed a softlock bug that was happening mostly with Enjellique due to the new wipeout calculation system.
Fixed a bug in which the KO echo should not persist if a match ends during KO.
Reversal Change
All reversals cause wipeout or "Reversal Wipeout" if they land.
Rho
Changed his reversal to manta blade.
Drargos
Changed his Windkick Super back to 6 frames start-up.
Gamma
Change to Gamma's Reversal, Reverse Buffalo Crab -- now just a simple headbutt without the diving part.
