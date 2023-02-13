0.41.2 hotfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 10536683 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

During a tournament today, a softlock bug involving Enjellique was found. Fortunately, it was pretty easy to address.

This build also addresses the following:

Version 0.41.2

Fixes

Fixed a softlock bug that was happening mostly with Enjellique due to the new wipeout calculation system.

Fixed a bug in which the KO echo should not persist if a match ends during KO.

Reversal Change

All reversals cause wipeout or "Reversal Wipeout" if they land.

Rho

Changed his reversal to manta blade.

Drargos

Changed his Windkick Super back to 6 frames start-up.

Gamma

Change to Gamma's Reversal, Reverse Buffalo Crab -- now just a simple headbutt without the diving part.