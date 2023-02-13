- Fixed +3 exp targeting units with max exp
- Added dampening to bounce off bounds
- Fixed coins possibly not rendering
- Added remove pixelation option
- Fixed incorrect buff text on summon damage position
- Hopefully fixed quite rare bug that causes units not to attack
- Fixed footman axe moving when game is paused
- Fixed save not found error
- Fixed looting active relic error
- Fixed regression: potion type not saving on resume
- Added Ingenious Stones to unlocks
- Potions can be equipped on units, they are auto used at the start of the round.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 February 2023
0.13.0 - Hate fat pixels? Try little ones.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
