The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 February 2023

0.13.0 - Hate fat pixels? Try little ones.

  • Fixed +3 exp targeting units with max exp
  • Added dampening to bounce off bounds
  • Fixed coins possibly not rendering
  • Added remove pixelation option
  • Fixed incorrect buff text on summon damage position
  • Hopefully fixed quite rare bug that causes units not to attack
  • Fixed footman axe moving when game is paused
  • Fixed save not found error
  • Fixed looting active relic error
  • Fixed regression: potion type not saving on resume
  • Added Ingenious Stones to unlocks
  • Potions can be equipped on units, they are auto used at the start of the round.

