 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 13 February 2023

Workshop Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10536662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello again! steam workshop for Your Only Move Is HUSTLE is live now :) visit the workshop here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2212330/workshop/

1.2.3

  • Added steam workshop support :)
  • Some fixes courtesy of Degritone
  • Fixed some more prediction errors
  • Fixed not being able to flip from some states
  • tweaked how sadness is gained to allow more diverse playstyles (zoning)
  • Whiffing attacks and spawning projectiles slightly reduces sadness
  • Reduced sadness penalty on short back jump
  • Landing a melee attack on block now reduces sadness by a lot
  • Parrying melee attacks reduces sadness for both players as well
  • grabbing and blocking now universally resets your stance.

Wizard

  • Magic Dart
  • Can only bounce off the ground 2 times before fizzling out.

Robot

  • Magnetize
  • Active frames reduced (130f -> 110f)

Ninja

  • Slide Kick
  • Resets stance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2232859
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link