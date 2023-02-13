Workshop Update

hello again! steam workshop for Your Only Move Is HUSTLE is live now :) visit the workshop here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2212330/workshop/
1.2.3
- Added steam workshop support :)
- Some fixes courtesy of Degritone
- Fixed some more prediction errors
- Fixed not being able to flip from some states
- tweaked how sadness is gained to allow more diverse playstyles (zoning)
- Whiffing attacks and spawning projectiles slightly reduces sadness
- Reduced sadness penalty on short back jump
- Landing a melee attack on block now reduces sadness by a lot
- Parrying melee attacks reduces sadness for both players as well
- grabbing and blocking now universally resets your stance.
Wizard
- Magic Dart
- Can only bounce off the ground 2 times before fizzling out.
Robot
- Magnetize
- Active frames reduced (130f -> 110f)
Ninja
- Slide Kick
- Resets stance
Changed files in this update