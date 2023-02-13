2023-02-13 Update

Hello! This is Captain Mr.Bae. It's been a week and we're so thankful that so many of our players are playing our game more than they thought! These are the updates and bugs that will be applied this week.

The cooldown of the active skill used by the Stage 5 Megaphone Ghost is reduced from 10 seconds to 7 seconds.

-> In stage 5, the cycle of megaphone ghosts casting active skills on agents was long, so there was a situation where they cleared the stage quickly. Compared to the early stages, the difference in difficulty was not large, so we upgraded it to activate more active skills quickly. Slightly increased the attack power of the 5th stage basic monster, The Ugly Ghost.

-> Ghosts appearing as basic ranged monsters in Stage 5 are difficult to reduce their physical strength even if many groups attack objects in the sub-stage, and considering the fact that they do not damage agents even if they attack the back row, the attack power of the distant ghosts has been slightly reduced. has been raised

3.4 Stage 4-4 Boss Monster gmdkdkdkdkdj's health has been raised.

-> It has been confirmed that the boss in the form of a story is much easier to catch than during the test. I raised the difficulty of the seeker by increasing the physical strength a little more because I could see a weak figure for a boss who is considered to be the strongest on the planet Fantasya.

Stage 6 6-4 boss monster Anabella's HP has been increased and gimmicks have been added.

-> It is a case where Annabella, the final boss of the first part of the story, was too difficult during the test and was lowered.

Anabella's HP has been slightly increased, and when activated, a poison that makes players suffer is released, so be careful. The HP of the hard boss monster Giant Bomb Horse that appears in the simulation has been slightly increased.

-> It is relatively the easiest of the hard bosses, but it does not give the feeling of a hard mode at all, so its physical strength has been slightly increased. In addition, Megaphone Ghost's active skill cooldown has been reduced, making it more difficult, so please be careful.

In the future, we want to improve the completeness of the first part with continuous bugs and updates.

The development of the 2-part game is currently underway, and we want to finish early access as soon as possible and give players the pleasure of the game as a finished work. Have a good day!