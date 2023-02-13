Event: Bloody Valentines

The Dark Goddess has a special way of showing her affection. Challenge yourself in a event level available only during this week. Two limited time swords will also be available during this event.

2 unique gold tier swords have a chance of appearing after level 5.

A unique special event level has been added, which includes a troll boil with 60 waves, and a reward of 500,000 souls. You will find this level in the Sanctum in the opposite direction of the throne room, past the forge in the chamber of doors. Walk up to the open door and you will get a prompt to teleport to the Bloody Valentine level.

This event will be available until Monday the 20th of February.

Other updates:

Changed the dialog at the end of the Hand of Kul questline to explain that Badlands is coming, and the quest will be updated when it arrives, but in the mean time the quest tracker will point to the treasure chest which refreshes daily.