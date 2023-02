What's in this update?

-All secondary characters have additional story interactions

-Liam, Nualla, Colm, Eoghan, Pól, Lugaid, and Naoise have epilogues

-Introduced "Wardsmith" as replacement name and lore for "Duelist" class

-Bug fixes

Reviews are an important part of how Steam recommends titles. If you have the time, consider leaving a review for Walk with the Living II. To those who've played, thank you for your support <3

Yours,

CB