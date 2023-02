What's in this update?

-All secondary characters except Nameless have epilogues

-Recolored Chapter 3 and Chapter 6

-Introduced "Wardsmith" as replacement name and lore for "Duelist" class

-New Ward Blade (Aoife only) weapon added

-Bug fixes

Let me know what you want to see in the game! As always, I'm grateful for the support <3

Yours,

CB