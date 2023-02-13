February 2023 Update 0.7.2

New Mission/Quests
- New mission to continue Amber’s storyline
- New mission "Bad Medicine" advances Devon's story.
Changes/Fixes
-
Fixed issues with Memories screen.
-
Fixed issue on Pipes puzzle when auto skip is enabled, will play the correct scene now.
-
Changed UI elements to make more consistent across the game.
-
Fixed Camera issues & sequencing for the scene with Devon in the Gym
-
Added Gym Scene with Devon to Memories
-
Fixed a few navigation issues
-
Fixed a couple dialogue issues
-
Added a few more SFX
-
Updated the “Swap the pills” mission
- No longer requires you to waste time on the bean bag chair. Once you grab your dad’s pills you can move on to breaking into Devon’s office
- If you accidentally leave Devon’s office before swapping the pills you can get back in by picking the lock again
- After swapping the pills, when you exit the office, it auto plays the final scene near the pool.
Changed files in this update