 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lockdown 2024 update for 13 February 2023

February 2023 Update 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10536504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Mission/Quests

  • New mission to continue Amber’s storyline
  • New mission "Bad Medicine" advances Devon's story.

Changes/Fixes

  • Fixed issues with Memories screen.

  • Fixed issue on Pipes puzzle when auto skip is enabled, will play the correct scene now.

  • Changed UI elements to make more consistent across the game.

  • Fixed Camera issues & sequencing for the scene with Devon in the Gym

  • Added Gym Scene with Devon to Memories

  • Fixed a few navigation issues

  • Fixed a couple dialogue issues

  • Added a few more SFX

  • Updated the “Swap the pills” mission

    • No longer requires you to waste time on the bean bag chair. Once you grab your dad’s pills you can move on to breaking into Devon’s office
    • If you accidentally leave Devon’s office before swapping the pills you can get back in by picking the lock again
    • After swapping the pills, when you exit the office, it auto plays the final scene near the pool.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link