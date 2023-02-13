 Skip to content

reflex runner update for 13 February 2023

Updates for 2-12-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10536431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds ghosts to race! You can race against your own ghost which runs your best time, or switch to run against the developer ghost. I went through each level and ran a clean, 0 death run for you to have a real challenge!

