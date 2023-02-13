- SummaryCeption: When a maximum number of text has been stored, the AI will generate a summary and remove the first turns from memory. When those summaries have reached a maximum size, that summary is in turn also summarized. This (in theory) allows the game to remember past events without using too many tokens. Please note: YMMV with this feature and the quality of the summary can depend on the size/intelligence of the model being used.
- Key plot points: When the AI deems a story turn was important, it flags it as a "key plot point". You can customize how many key plot points to remember at the bottom of "Options" -> "Text Gen". You can also adjust the sensitivity of key plot point as with any other event check.
- You can specify the number of turns to keep in context as well as customize SummaryCeption and Key Plot Points settings, at the bottom of "Options" -> "Text Gen".
- You can now edit the summaries and key plot points in the story tab, just as you would for regular story turns. The "Final Prompt" shows what will be prepended to the AI prompt for the next action.
Misc:
- Fixed bug where KoboldAI horde allowed models wasn't implemented correctly
- Mitigated the "small," "large," item issue when using Free Cloud gen. In the long run, someone still needs to implement bad_words_ids on koboldAI horde to prevent it from generating unwanted strings such as asteriks, "http" and the likes.
- I "enabled" Steam Cloud Play and Cloud Saves for AI Roguelite a few days ago, but it's completely untested. If it doesn't work, please feel free to report it in the Discord or the Steam Discussions.
Changed files in this update