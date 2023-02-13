3rd Anniversary Update v0.80 out now!

Hey All!

It's the 3rd anniversary of I Wanna Maker!

This time around, we're adding some frequently requested features and objects!

Gems give the ability to add optional challenges to a level, with 100% clear markers and replays. Text signs make it much easier to talk directly to the player and explain mechanics. Stasis fields slow the player down when they're falling, increasing the possibilities for precise movements.

Those are just some highlights, check out the full changelog below.

Thanks for playing and enjoying the game!

Changelog: