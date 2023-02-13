3rd Anniversary Update v0.80 out now!

Hey All!
It's the 3rd anniversary of I Wanna Maker!
This time around, we're adding some frequently requested features and objects!
Gems give the ability to add optional challenges to a level, with 100% clear markers and replays. Text signs make it much easier to talk directly to the player and explain mechanics. Stasis fields slow the player down when they're falling, increasing the possibilities for precise movements.
Those are just some highlights, check out the full changelog below.
Thanks for playing and enjoying the game!
Changelog:
- 3 year early access anniversary!
- Add level gems, 100% level clear replays
- Add text sign, shield remover, fake blocks, sawblades, and stasis fields
- Add rain and screen shake effects
- Add size and alpha parameters to spotlight effect
- Add tiny spike tileset
- Add copy/paste event buttons
- Add new event sound effects
- Add volume parameter to sfx event
- Add "When Destroyed" activator
- Objects in slots can be moved with events
- Add costume and death effect profile options (the classic costume and death effect are now unlocked by default!)
- Add hat color option
- New shield graphics
- New tutorial level (will be automatically started on first play)
- Leaderboards show top 10 times
- Change spike difficulty ratings to clear rate percentage
- Misc bug fixes
