- Optimized some textures using Virtual Textures
- Added Fixed Foveated Rendering which should generate a decent performance boost.
- Removed some of the dynamic shadows on the Workers during The Bottom which should improve performance also.
The Utility Room update for 12 February 2023
Performance Boost - Optimized textures and Fixed Foveated Rendering
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update