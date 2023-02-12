 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 12 February 2023

Performance Boost - Optimized textures and Fixed Foveated Rendering

Share · View all patches · Build 10536235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized some textures using Virtual Textures
  • Added Fixed Foveated Rendering which should generate a decent performance boost.
  • Removed some of the dynamic shadows on the Workers during The Bottom which should improve performance also.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091961
