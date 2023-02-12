v1.1.4 (Feb 12th, 2023)

Insert some funny WingsOfRedemption quote here, such as "I just can't do it, I can't TAKE this shit no more man!" or "sigh rock bottom".

Been getting a lot of DMs over the past few months from people saying that their config & save files have been crashing their games. I tried my best to look into it, but it seems like the only way to end up with a corrupted config/save file is by attempting to import an old .ini save file from a different PC, which... Doesn't work. The best I could do to remedy this was by adding a safeguard system to catch & remove corrupted files.

I also finally added Steam Achievements, which a lot of people have been asking for. Turns out it was easier than I expected, though it's kind of jank since I'm using a -very- outdated build of GMS2. Either way, it works and that's all that really matters.

Full Changelog:

1.1.4 - 2/12/23

Fixes:

-There's been a consistent problem of people somehow generating corrupted config & save files. (Located in appdata/roaming/Tailbound) The cause of this is -likely- from trying to swap old config/save .ini files between devices, which doesn't work. Whatever the case, I've implemented a safeguard to catch corrupted files and automatically take care of them, which admittadely is a band-aid solution to the issue, however it's the best I can do without testers.

-Also messed with the algorithm responsible for converting .ini files to .tbs, to prevent it from converting outdated save data (Pre-v0.1.7 saves) to .tbs, since they wouldn't be useable anyway.

-"Fixed" an oversight where, for some fuckass reason, I wrote a line of code that made it so when topple health regain was calculated, it'd add 4*[GUTS], which is probably why people were complaining about the topple system trivializing the game too much. Oopsie whoopsie!

-ON TOP OF THAT, there was a bug where the code responsible for healing the player after a sex scene would run twice, thus healing twice as much as intended. Basically, that entire system was completely fucked, and I'm not sure how I never caught that. (Probably because I never really toppled enemies while self testing)

Changes:

-Taking criticism from a YouTuber's review of the game, the way regaining health/lust from enemy sex has been rebalanced. Before now, all enemies restored the same amount of health across the board. Now, each enemy restores a unique amount depending on how difficult they are to topple. If the player is toppled/fucked by an enemy, they only restore half of their normal health/lust values. In NG+, enemies restore less health.

-Bosses now fully heal the player upon defeat.

-The LUCK stat costs more to upgrade now.

Additions:

-Added 17 Steam Achievements

1.1.3 - 8/26/22

Fixes:

-No longer possible to take damage during cutscenes

-Fixed drop pickup for money playing forever if you have $999 and are standing on a pickup.

-Ataraxios 3 no longer dies after one hit. Oops.

Changes:

-Changed droprate of Anu cash

-Changed prices of stat upgrades.

1.1.2 - 8/26/22

Changes:

-Steam didn't like that the game doesn't autopause if your controller is disconnected, so I made it do that. I LOVE STEAM!!!

1.1.0 - 8/22/22

Additions:

-Added a new sidequest to the game which unlocks an alternate ending at the end of the game. This includes new rooms, a new key item, and new cutscenes/ending illustrations. You must destroy all P-AD cells to see the full ending still, but completing the sidequest will still effect the "bad" ending. Does not require a new game or NG+ to unlock this new ending.

-Added new areas to Level 3.

-Added the "Enraged" Anu variant enemy, which appears in the new areas.

-Added a special interior version of Ashe's shop.

-Gave Alex a gun. (Maybe Gyronet should've invested in metal detectors...)

Fixes:

-Might've fixed issue with Ataraxios sometimes not triggering final cutscene after death, couldn't recreate the original bug.

-Fixed internal buff handler crashing when quitting the game with active buffs

-Fixed game tweakin' out if userconfig.tbs is missing.

-Topple meter automatically cancels if the player enters a cutscene

-Respawning from the starting of Level 1 now plays music properly.

Changes:

-Updated savefiles to NOT be HWID limited, meaning you can now transfer saves between devices. (Old save files are .ini, new ones are .tbs. The game will automatically update .ini saves to .tbs on launch.)

-Made the Anu more aggressive, making it harder to corner him.

-Made normal enemies deal more damage in NG+.

-Drew a new icon for the game.

1.0.0 - 4/11/22

Additions:

-Added "Shaky Legs" Skill

-A couple new name secrets

-Added a new bullet type/pattern for Rykah

-Added Sound Effects & Music

Fixes:

-Buff handler correctly restores unbuffed values once it's destroyed.

-Alex now properly reacts if the player has met Poco before meeting him.

-The Return of Vulnrable(tm)

-Fixed Rykah's intro always skipping

-Fixed backgrounds not showing in the correct places... Strangely, no one's reported that glaring issue.

-Finally fixed the pipe room in L3 erroneously resetting on room re-enter. Will now only reset if you die in the middle of doing the puzzle.

Changes:

-Lust is now reduced when you're fucked by an enemy.

-Sex Scenes are now skippable by pressing the menu button.

-Credits now accelerate while holding the skip button

-Changed a bit of Ashe's dialogue

-Messed with pickup droprate

-Game is no longer in beta.

Beta 0.1.9 - 12/27/21

Additions:

-Added the credits screen.

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue/slight exploit with the boss item resetter

-Can no longer take damage or die while entering a door.

-Fixed Ataraxios's OOB script, as well as his pathfinding

-Fixed wonky crate collision in Level 4

-Fixed electricity hit code sometimes resulting in the player going oob

-Fixed one of the Level 3 steam vent puzzles not resetting

-Fixed typo in Ataraxios's game over

-Fixed typo in Drago's sub scene

-Fixed possible Jonas softlock

-Buffs no longer stay active after death

-Player can no longer be hurt after dropping to 0 HP, or maxing out lust.

Changes:

-Updated readme files

-Updated splashscreens

-Added shorter cutscene for Rykah, forgot to do that in the last build

-The keycode door now takes multiple different secret inputs, instead of just 9053.

-Removed Alex's room from the full map view, to cut down on player confusion

-In the map screen, made it so the current room flashes black as well in order to make it stand out a little more.

-Gave Avids a dizzy state that triggers after they tire themselves out

-Made the steam pipe/box puzzle a little more leniant

-Made the middle path of that one steam puzzle in Level 2 a bit easier

-Cutscenes now stop the player when triggered

-Gave enemies a consistent fuck radius of 40 pixels from their center.

-No longer able to jump off of ledges and into traps

-Redesigned the platform room in Level 4

-Redesigned the glass key room in Level 2

0.1.8 Closed Beta - 10/27/21

Fixes:

-Fixed Pre-0.1.7 saves loading the player into the wrong room, however since the incorrect stack order also makes object ids wonky, decided to make Pre-0.1.7 saves incompatible with versions going forward.

-Gave an outline to levers, which didn't have one before for some reason.

-Fixed Ataraxios's shitcode for detecting when it should go dizzy/tired

-Fixed the first snake room in L2, was meant to be an enemy room that locked you in, didn't notice this was broken until someone pointed out that you could re-trigger the falling Snakes if you left and re-entered without killing them all, which shouldn't be possible.

Vague:

-Any fatal errors with Ashe's shop not having set surfaces (should) be fixed now. (Couldn't replicate the initial crash myself, but implemented a safeguard against it)

-Might've fixed a startup crash? (Person who reported this bug may have corrupted their data somehow)

Changes:

-Entering doors now prevents you from losing/gaining energy and lust while transitioning to the next room.

-Nerfed Avid's P-AD attack

-Ataraxios now laughs on a set interval during his first phase

-Can't accidentally skip cum scenes on animations anymore.

-Made it so long repeatable cutscenes (Ashe's intro, Jonas's intro, and Ataraxios' intro) have shorter alternative scenes that play on repeat visits.

0.1.7 Closed Beta - 10/22/21

Additions:

-Added all 29 sex animations

-Added the Gallery

-Added a menacing secret

Changes:

-Changed text for the clothes cutscene

Fixes:

-Fixed maps for l3_14 and l4_16

-Can no longer open menu while falling

Vague:

-Might've fixed being temporarily controllable during in-cutscene sex scenes

-Might've fixed rolling into doors while being hurt triggering an OOB freeze

0.1.6 Closed Beta - 9/27/21

Changes:

-Updated the credits splash screen

-Made the player's "Critical State" trigger at 3hp instead of 2hp, and changed drop rates to only start dropping health when they're in this critical state. (Before this, props would drop apples more frequently if the player was at less than 20% of their max hp.)

-Added a pulsing red border to the screen that syncs with the energy bar pulsating when the player is in their critical state.

-Alex now reacts if you've met Poco before meeting him

-Added a little more variety to Ashe's shop dialogue.

0.1.5 Closed Beta - 9/17/21

Vague:

-Might've fixed Slimes going out of bounds? Worked on their collission script a bit more and still haven't been able to get them to go OOB, but it's hard to replicate in the first place so it may or may not still be an issue.

Fixes:

-Can no longer trigger warp zones or cutscenes when Lust is maxxed out

-Buff effects hide themselves during cutscenes, they also hide for dialogue.

-Gellies and Pits no longer hurt while invincible

-Fixed the "Confusing Perspective" room in Level 4 the best I could

-Removed some typos in Ashe's cutscene, and Jonas's exposition cutscene ("doesn't doesnt" and "peaked" instead of "piqued")

-Tried making the second key chest in Level 2 more blatant

-Removed the shop tutorial from Newgame+

-Made it so that all power turns off at the end of that one vent electricity puzzle (level 3), making it possible to backtrack through

-Fixed Veldrake's attack patterns, nerfed his P-AD attack, made his Fire attack hit more consistently. His pattern was meant to be based on the player's LUCK stat, however I forgot to program it in so he rarely (if ever) did his breath attacks.

-Fixed P-AD hazards affecting the player while they're getting up after sex scenes

-Made Kobolds, Dragos, Avids, and Anu less spazzy when chasing the player

-Made it harder (hopefully impossible) to clip through electricity traps via rolling/running into them

-Fixed a game freeze that would happen if you cornered Jonas during his fight in a specific way

Changes:

-Removed a couple of the Avids from Level 1

-Made Lust gain on topple a little less aggressive

-Can now hold X (Or whatever you have button 2 mapped to) to skip through sex scenes, similar to how you can hold X to skip dialogue.

-Gave the player invisible i-frames after getting up from a sex scene, as well as getting up from topple.

-Electricity and Glass/Spike traps now collide with the player's shadow rather than their actual hitbox, making it easier to navigate them.

-Made P-AD vent traps slightly less potent, however they're still dangerous enough to make WILL upgrades worth buying.

-Rebalanced enemy drop pools, making drop % lower across the board.

-Also drastically lowered drop % of money from props

-Enemies that die while toppled have a 1.5x multiplier on their drop chance check

-Rebalanced shop prices

-Rebalanced boss HP, made them generally tankier.

-Made the Macho skill a little less stupid

Additions:

-Added a few new name easter eggs

-Added a few new lore props

0.1.4 Closed Beta - 8/30/21

Fixes:

-Fixed certain pipe puzzles not working correctly

-(Probably) Fixed Gellies going OOB

-Fixed Sweeper skill, it was making it impossible to kill toppled enemies. (Since it'd constantly set their HP to 1)

-Fixed the monster trap room puzzle(s), would think the trap is completed if the player fucked any of the enemies.

-Fixed being able to roll and open the map at the same time

-(Probably) Fixed bug where if you paused and took damage at the same time you'd be invulnrable infinitely

-Stopped the game from loading the game's version from save files

-Fixed Clothes cutscene not setting the player's facing correctly, ditto for Ataraxios fight

Changes:

-Buffed P-AD vents, and other P-AD objects in general.

-Removed the tutorial from Newgame+ runs.

0.1.3 Closed Beta - 8/30/21

Fixes:

-improved crate pushing code even more

Changes:

-buffed avid's p-ad attack

-added item discarding, cleaned up help text on pause menu a little bit

-minor buff to snake and gelly hp

-tried fixing perspective on the right hand p-ad puzzle in level 4

-omega wolf no longer deals contact damage while dizzy

-tweaked heal values on topple sex scenes, domming now gives 20% of total hp with a -10% to total lust, subbing now gives 10% of total energy and no lust reduction

-changed STR stat. now updates your attack value at a more regular interval, and maxing out your STR gives you an attack bonus of +4 (for 5 damage total)

-gave rykah another pattern

0.1.2 Closed Beta - 8/29/21

Fixes:

-fucky wucky ng+ and new game bullshit

-light status now resets properly unlike last time

-doors dont eat keys anymore

-talking to poco twice no longer crashes the fucking game

-game no longer crashes when you break a table with a lore prop on it and that props window is open or whatever

-save kiosks no longer have rolling bug

-fixed jonas dying with his sword out crashing the game

-made jonas's avoid phase a little less retarded

-steam vents dont toggle themselves on automatically at the start of rooms anymore

-unfucked npc laying depth

-unfucked p-ad wall during tutorial

-unfucked rm_l1_9 enemy routes

-loading new game plus data actually works now

-rykahs bullets now respect the red stone

-unfucked enemy drop rooms (those trap rooms where enemies drop from the ceiling and sometimes the doors will just open as if you killed them)

-remembered to put tiles infront of the funky curtain in rm_l0_4

-fixed autowalk during cutscenes if the player is ever so slightly nudged

-fixed being able to roll inside of cutscene triggers

-ataraxios goop doesnt despawn player

-might have fixed ataraxios sometimes not giving the ending cutscene (needs more testing)

-got rid of ataraxio's ball barrage attack because it was stupid

-fixed orange rabbit talk sprite

-unfucked box physics to the best of my ability

-fixed getting stuck after rolling and being toppled

-made it so you can no longer clip into gaps while hurt, which was causing things like that kobold oob room

-unfucked the janky fans in that one room on level 3 finally

-made it so you absolutely can't roll and open the pause menu at the same time

-you can now actually use the a and s buttons in custom controls without the game throwing a fit

-fixed MULTIPLE things not accounting for max_lust (you would die at 100 lust no matter how high your will stat was)

-fixed the game crashing when dying during struggle bar

0.1.1 Closed Beta - 8/28/21

Fixes:

-Fixed issue where conveyor belts wouldn't load their set direction properly, noticable in rm_l2_20

-Fixed being able to spam the Gallery button on the title screen

-Fixed being able to talk to fading NPCs

-Fixed that thing where you could talk to a NPC, then if you stayed in proximity to it it'd keep staring at you

-Fixed being able to roll into NPCs and trigger their dialogue at the same time

-vulnrable!.

-Fixed being able to use the Joystick and the D-Pad at the same time to move

-Bushes no longer cower in your presence at ridiculous range

-Fixed being able to roll away from keypad door after selecting 'Yes'

-Also fixed being able to roll into chests

-Fixed Dragos still having fire breath while KO'd

-Fixed enemies sometimes continuing to flash after KO

-Fixed ocassional crashing when sex is triggered from player topple (? Hard to replicate, may need more testing)

-Fixed Omega Wolf getting stuck on tables

-Fixed Omega Wolf defeat animation

-Fixed emotes crashing the game if their creator object is deleted

-Fixed fans in rm_l3_7

-Fixed knockback chaining on Electricity

-Fixed toggleable traps not loading puzzle data correctly after death/etc.

-Fixed minor visual quirk where the selection arrow on the title screen would stop animating during transitions. (Was intentional, but I decided I don't like how it looks)

-Fixed oversight in the Poco and Trey NPCs, involving them not having talk side/up sprites.

-Fixed darkness appearing on the title screen after quitting from the second half of level 3

-Fixed generator room registering itself as a level 1 room on the map.

-Fixed Veldrake depth sorting issue

-Fixed Veldrake masking while KO'd issue

-Fixed some weird shit where you could hit Veldrake while it was in the window and send it flying backwards

-Coded in block zone functionality specifically for the rm_l4_7 puzzle

-Fixed potential death loops with pits and fans

-Fixed being able to run on pitfall seams

-Fixed Ataraxios OOB bug

-Fixed strugglebar game overing above 100 lust by default

-Fixed tiny racoon house's map registration

Changes:

-Changed the color palette of the Gate and Switch objects, making them abide to the game's overall limited palette.

-Added barriers to Omega Wolf Arena

-Made rm_l1_11 box puzzle less stupid

-Made the switch puzzle in rm_l3_18 easier to read

-Made it possible to back out of the Your Name, Please. screen

-Tweaked money drop table

-Made it so when you die to a boss, you respawn with your inventory before starting the fight + full hp

0.1.0 Closed Beta - 8/27/21

Initial build