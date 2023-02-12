Minor Update v1.09 (Feb 12, 2023)

This minor update adds some new achievements, a quest, UI tweaks and a couple fixes.

If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.

ADDED:

New quest for tree removal

Quests can now offer various rewards, not just coin

New achievements: "Getting Wood", "Not So Green" and "Dude, where's my house?"

CHANGED:

Minor UI tweaks

Wood output slightly reduced

FIXED:

Tutorial achievement "Training Wheels" not unlocking in some cases

No sound when clicking certain buttons

Thanks,

Matt, Red Phoenix Studios.