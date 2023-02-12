Minor Update v1.09 (Feb 12, 2023)

This minor update adds some new achievements, a quest, UI tweaks and a couple fixes.
If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.
ADDED:
- New quest for tree removal
- Quests can now offer various rewards, not just coin
- New achievements: "Getting Wood", "Not So Green" and "Dude, where's my house?"
CHANGED:
- Minor UI tweaks
- Wood output slightly reduced
FIXED:
- Tutorial achievement "Training Wheels" not unlocking in some cases
- No sound when clicking certain buttons
Thanks,
Matt, Red Phoenix Studios.
