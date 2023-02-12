 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Skies update for 12 February 2023

Minor Update v1.09 (Feb 12, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10536181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor update adds some new achievements, a quest, UI tweaks and a couple fixes.

If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.

ADDED:

  • New quest for tree removal
  • Quests can now offer various rewards, not just coin
  • New achievements: "Getting Wood", "Not So Green" and "Dude, where's my house?"

CHANGED:

  • Minor UI tweaks
  • Wood output slightly reduced

FIXED:

  • Tutorial achievement "Training Wheels" not unlocking in some cases
  • No sound when clicking certain buttons

Thanks,
Matt, Red Phoenix Studios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link