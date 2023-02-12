This update includes a number of minor bug fixes and game refinements, and also adds mouse-driving control to the gameplay. It is now possible to play the entire game without ever touching a keyboard or gamepad if desired. All gameplay menu prompts are now clickable and can be used to drive gameplay. Just my attempt to make Hunt the Muglump as accessible as possible. Enjoy!
Hunt the Muglump update for 12 February 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Hunt the Muglump Content Depot 1193211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update