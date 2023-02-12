 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunt the Muglump update for 12 February 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10536080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a number of minor bug fixes and game refinements, and also adds mouse-driving control to the gameplay. It is now possible to play the entire game without ever touching a keyboard or gamepad if desired. All gameplay menu prompts are now clickable and can be used to drive gameplay. Just my attempt to make Hunt the Muglump as accessible as possible. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Hunt the Muglump Content Depot 1193211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link