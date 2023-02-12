 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 12 February 2023

Some small bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BUG FIX: Fixed a variety of rounding issues that resulted in displaying inconsistent numbers of stars.
  • BUG FIX: Under certain situations, the cutscene that plays when you obtain all stars could play when you didn't actually have all the stars.

