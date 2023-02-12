 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 12 February 2023

Minor update

View all patches · Build 10535992 · Last edited by Wendy

The game now has over 2.2 million words.
Extra VDay thing: you might get a little something from Darlene.
New phone app: Memhancer.

New artwork.
Rearranged the Inventory tab a bit.

Fixed a couple more problems with Dead man cares?
Fixed a bug that meant "Keeping it cool" on Feeling the Edge was unusable.
Fixed hand size changes not always showing up with stat results.
Fixed slots not being cleared if the equip limit changes and becomes less than the number of equipped items.
Possible fix for a problem that can make resyncs snowball if you get a first one.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

