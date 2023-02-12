New graphics are shining

The new graphics have been optimized to work with high fps.
Other changes:
- multiplayer balance changes
- singleplayer balance changes
- some hotkeys are introduced
- various little bug fixes
- small UI changes
- multiplayer game made slightly faster
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The new graphics have been optimized to work with high fps.
Other changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update