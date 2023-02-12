 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 12 February 2023

New graphics are shining

The new graphics have been optimized to work with high fps.

Other changes:

  • multiplayer balance changes
  • singleplayer balance changes
  • some hotkeys are introduced
  • various little bug fixes
  • small UI changes
  • multiplayer game made slightly faster


