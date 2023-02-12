 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 12 February 2023

UI & Misc. Improvements

Build 10535960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wonderful Willows

  • The lane piece leading into the left-most flipper on the middle playfield has been curved for better flow.

Vibrant Valentine

  • Swan added to the fountain.

Misc. & UI

  • Modified the font so it is easier to read.
  • Fixed a bug where if you paused the game during a screen-shake effect, the screen would continue shaking.
  • Fixed a bug where drop targets could incorrectly play their hit effects when they were supposed to play their spawning effects.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

