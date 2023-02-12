UI & Misc. Improvements

Wonderful Willows
- The lane piece leading into the left-most flipper on the middle playfield has been curved for better flow.
Vibrant Valentine
- Swan added to the fountain.
Misc. & UI
- Modified the font so it is easier to read.
- Fixed a bug where if you paused the game during a screen-shake effect, the screen would continue shaking.
- Fixed a bug where drop targets could incorrectly play their hit effects when they were supposed to play their spawning effects.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
