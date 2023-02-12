EA Update v0.5.4 - Better Quick Reload, Faster Custom Content Match Start & More

Online
Custom Content
- Optimized loading on match start.
General
Gameplay
- You no longer enter special fall after hitting someone with an airdash canceled aerial and using the IASA frames to input a special move.
- When a character perfectly transitions from crouch to walk, they are no longer forced to complete their walk_in animation in the direction they were facing.
Controls
- The tilt and strong buttons can now do all attack-related inputs (i.e ledge attack, crash attack, button + shield = grab).
Modes
Training
- Quick Reload option now only reloads the custom content loaded into the match, rather than all content.
- Announcer no longer speaks during training mode.
Playable Characters
Octodad
- General
- Hurtboxes tightened on down tilt, roll and spot dodge.
- Down Throw
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Grabbed foe visuals slightly adjusted.
- VFX timing and placement adjusted.
Orcane
- Up Special
- Hitting with an airdash canceled aerial then using Orcane's up special to teleport during that aerial's IASA frames will no longer cause Orcane to experience bugged additional landing lag.
- Back Throw
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Ledge Attack
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Sounds added.
Welltaro
- Double Jump
- The projectile can no longer go through the stage if fired right above the ground.
- Down Air
- The projectile can no longer go through the stage if fired right above the ground.
- Heart Balloon
- No longer destroyed by touching the death boundary.
Assists
General
- Fixed bug that prevented some assists from spawning if near a stage’s death boundary.
Stages
Stratostar
- Hazard version removed from random rotation.
FrayTools Custom Content Reminder to Creators
All AudioClip.play() calls now use fully namespaced content ids.
- Important: A bug that allowed custom content to overwrite other custom content sfx and music ids has an incoming fix that is not included in this patch due to breaking API changes. References to content ids that are not namespaced will stop working in a future patch. To prepare for this upcoming change, the template character has been updated. Custom content creators can make changes in advance to their existing code by following the guidelines below. Once you update your content, it will still work on the current patch and will continue to work after the bug fix is applied in a future patch.
AudioClip.play("Custom_sfx_sound"); must be changed to
AudioClip.play(self.getResource().getContent("Custom_sfx_sound"));
AudioClip.play() calls that reference GlobalSfx do not need to be updated.
Changed files in this update