Victim update for 12 February 2023

Patch 1.8.4.1 for February 12th 2023

Build 10535897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Aesthetic and Design to the Catacomb Trials

-Added New Sprites for a Wooden Switch

-Added Wooden Switches to the Catacomb Trials

