New Level Added

The new city level has been added in this patch. The volcanic cave level that was previously the final level has been temporarily removed, and will make a reappearance as an unlockable level during early access.

This gives a better spread of mission difficulties and wider range of environments for the base levels.

Also in this patch, sound effects have been added to the user interface for a more tactile feel, and some animations on upgrade display for a bit of extra pop (and also so you can't auto-click by accident if it appears when you're spamming the space bar...).

A few of the utility upgrades have been buffed to make them more appealing choices - notably the "Phase Shift Cost" upgrade is now the "Phase Shift Duration" upgrade, extending both the movement speed and invulnerability noticeably.

There's about one more week left before we move to early access, barring any massive bugs. Current intention for the next patch is a rework of the current HUD.

Thanks again for playing!