- Added difficulty modifiers: you can now toggle certain settings to make the game easier or harder (for example, you can turn off health regeneration or turn on health pickups)
- New sound effects
- Added a move speed upgrade which can be used 3 times
- Increased healing speed from Medic's medkit
- Added infinite ammo to high calibre rounds for Tank and decreased time it will be active by 3 seconds
Exterminate Zombies: Get Paid update for 12 February 2023
Patch 1.04
