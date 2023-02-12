 Skip to content

Exterminate Zombies: Get Paid update for 12 February 2023

Patch 1.04

  • Added difficulty modifiers: you can now toggle certain settings to make the game easier or harder (for example, you can turn off health regeneration or turn on health pickups)
  • New sound effects
  • Added a move speed upgrade which can be used 3 times
  • Increased healing speed from Medic's medkit
  • Added infinite ammo to high calibre rounds for Tank and decreased time it will be active by 3 seconds

