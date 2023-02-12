 Skip to content

Astro Colony update for 12 February 2023

Astro Colony - Mods HUB

Astro Colony update for 12 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

New improved mods are coming to the game. It's now possible to download, install and uninstall mods directly in the game!

MODKIT will be shared in the upcoming week.
It has 100% functionality of the game, so you can do crazy stuff with it!

For example:

  • designing new voxel planets
  • creating space stations
  • defining new recipes
  • adding new devices
  • overriding game rules

You can already check a new MOD HUB by pressing H in the game!

Please let me know what you think about mods and how important Modding community is for you!
Currently CourseForge is the only mod provider, but I am considering adding also a Steam Workshop.

I am working on tutorials and documentation, so that anyone can easily start modifying the game.
See you soon where I will share a Modkit with you!

