 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Orbt XL update for 12 February 2023

V9s

Share · View all patches · Build 10535738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I have a new game coming out soon (Poosh XL - Wishlist here) so I wanted to dip back into some of my other games and fix issues and make some improvements like usual.

-Updated to a newer Unity Engine version
-Fixed all reported bugs
-Adjusted some particle effects to be less performance draining and added a few new ones
-Implemented a brand new internal leaderboards menu that shows you and the 9 nearest scores without leaving the game window. I also kept a button that links to Steam overlay full leaderboards externally.
-Updated the Adamvision logo splash, no more bright white screen, this is the future.
-Ensured compatibility on Steam Deck, tested and confirmed working great. Hopefully it gets Steam Deck Verified :)

I hope you continue to enjoy my games, and please check out Poosh XL.

Thanks for the continued support.

-adamvision

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055910/Poosh_XL/

Changed files in this update

orbt xl Linux Depot Depot 615613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link