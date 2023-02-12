Build 581 Changelog - Beta Bug Fixes part 2 electric boogaloo

New Features
-
Cursor Click Feedback has been updated.
-
When using Touch Input, you will see a click animation to show when the click has been registered. When holding the click down, the animation will change to let you know when a right click is valid and ready. Dragging too far away at any point will allow you to scroll / do other touch screen dragging stuff, and cancel the right click.
-
When using Emulate Mouse, you will see a click animation to signify when the click has been registered.
-
Changes
- When using touch input, clicking and holding to initiate a right click will now leave the cursor stationary to allow more precise right clicks.
Bug Fixes
-
Switching between the left hand and right hand while using Emulate Mouse should no longer click until the second trigger pull. This is consistent with live.
-
Keyboard should no longer look like snake.
-
UI should now no longer fail to initialize completely. The local server handling for UI has been made more robust to handle edge cases.
-
Scrolling with the joystick while using touch input will no longer scroll underneath both touch devices points. The primary touch point will scroll, this is changed by whichever touch point was interacted with last.
-
Fixed some sliders in the settings menu that didn't work.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch