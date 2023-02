Changelog

-Reworked drift event near the used dealer with a layout with penalties, combos, clipping points, and more

-Improved rotary sounds for "LA2"

-Stability improvements

-New main menu

-Save system optimizations

-Added a simple tutorial/tips pop up

-New mini-map design

-Added a simple drag race on the rooftop of the multistore parking lot

-Adjusted the starting money

-Major graphical update

-Various bug fixes