- Fixed the resolution selector in the options menu not going all the way to max resolution
- Fixed the issue where if you opened the guid in the main menu using the keyboard (and not the mouse or controller) it wouldn’t let you close it. Unfortunately this has created a new problem where you have to press enter twice on the next action you want to do but it’s a less annoying problem.
Vecter update for 12 February 2023
1.3.0.10
