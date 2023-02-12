Development update #1

Hello Survivors!
Here’s what we are working on at the moment.
Going forward, we will keep you informed about what the team is working on, by posting this type of announcements whenever we have relevant news for you.
-
Code refactoring
- All major parts are completed and tested internally
- Game loading speed improved from 2,5 minutes to roughly 25 seconds
- More internal tests are in progress
- Refactored more than 50.000 lines of code from December until today
-
Testing new methods of rope creation from different sources of fibre
-
Bug fixing. Thanks for reporting them!
-
Discussing the 2023 roadmap with the team, before making it public
-
Designing a quest system
- Redesigning the Tutorial Initialization
- Rewriting the tutorial quests
- Researching Lore for the Storyline
- Brainstorming ideas for Chapter 1 of the Storyline
- Final draft of UI Redesign document
- Drafting designs of the new UI (HUD, inventory, crafting etc.)
- Drafting graphical assets for the tutorial redesign
- Reviewing feedback form submissions
Changed depots in testing_u20 branch