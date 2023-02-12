You're invited to the Open Beta for Rakuen's New Engine!

New Engine Open Beta!

Hi everyone! I'm super excited to announce that we've spent the last year creating an entirely new custom-built engine (powered by Ebitengine) that will solve many of the issues inherent to RPG Maker XP while enabling us to bring Rakuen to other systems (like Switch and mobile devices) + some other goodies! The new build is now in open beta and available to anyone who owns the game!

Overall improved performance

Resizable window & borderless windowed fullscreen mode

No more blurring of pixels when the game window is expanded--nice, crisp pixel art!

Steam Deck compatibility (with improved controller/touchscreen support)

Fixed the RPG Maker XP issue where clicking off the game disrupts audio-synchronized cutscenes

Steam Achievements now compatible with Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

On-screen lyrics subtitles for translations

New art, character animations, and smoother graphics.

Original build will still be accessible to those who are using older machines.

🌳Improved Livestream Experience:

Pixel perfect game window resizing for StreamlabsOBS (or other streaming software)

Audio-synchronized cutscenes will no longer be interrupted by stream alerts

Streamers can switch tabs to chat on Twitch (or other platforms) without window issues

🌳Accessing the Beta/Reporting Bugs:

Because we want to ensure the best player experience possible, we're inviting all those who own the game to test the new engine before it's fully released. If you find any bugs, please report them in our Official Bug Forum. If you'd like to participate in the open beta, here's how you can access it: Right-click Rakuen in your Steam library. Go to "Properties" and click the "Betas" tab. From the drop-down menu, select "you-beta-test-this" and that's it!

If you already own Rakuen, then this update will be completely free to you (and will be available automatically once it's released)! Starting this Monday (2/13), in order to cover development costs for building the new engine, Rakuen's price will become 14.99. But of course, anyone who has the game by then will receive the update & new engine for free.

don't forget to check out the demo for Mr. Saitou (the next game in the Rakuen universe) before the end of Steam Next Fest

