Covid Carl update for 12 February 2023

Update 12 Feb 2023

Update 12 Feb 2023

Build 10535497

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed decorative door constantly animating.

Added Song Title/Artist the the first few seconds of a level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1881161
