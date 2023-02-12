UPDATE V1.0035 build29

Hotfix for a MAJOR BUG in 60+ late game that caused enemies to go bananas and grow stronger over time. This has now been fixed. Enemies on higher floors now also drops more basic materials. Thanks everyone for your bug reports and feedback!
Here are the patch notes (1.0035.29):
- Fixed major issue with incorrect enemy health values on all floors
- Fixed major issue with incorrect enemy damage values on all floors
- Fixed issue with incorrect coin values if opening more then one chest
- Tweaks to increase damage and health for all bosses above floor 52
- Fixed issue with "Weapon Mastery" displaying incorrect rank
- Tweaks to increase total "Tower Dust" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Linen Cloth" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Silk Scraps" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Leather Scraps" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Iron Ore" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Wood" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Coal" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Bones" drops from higher level mobs
- Tweaks to increase total "Holy Water" drops from higher level mobs
- Improved behaviour AI for all healing companions
- Tweaks to increase shadow drop chance for "Guest room key"
- Tweaks to increase shadow drop chance for "Treasure room key"
- Minor tweaks to crafting experience gain
- Minor convenience adjustments
- Fixed issues with crafting notifier triggers
- Fixed minor issues with armor textures in combat
- Numerous stability and faster loading fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
