[1.0.18] Minor bug fixes

PATCH NOTES

[1.0.18]

This is a small patch that fixes a handful of bugs and minor issues. If I'm lucky, the game is finally reasonably stable now and the next update can be the 1.1 bounceball update sometime later this month... as long as I don't discover any serious bugs between now and then :p

If you have any bugs to report feel free to email me at wiseyoungfoolmusic@gmail.com or dm me on twitter @wiseyoungfool