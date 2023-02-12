 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 12 February 2023

[1.0.18] Minor bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

[1.0.18]

This is a small patch that fixes a handful of bugs and minor issues. If I'm lucky, the game is finally reasonably stable now and the next update can be the 1.1 bounceball update sometime later this month... as long as I don't discover any serious bugs between now and then :p

If you have any bugs to report feel free to email me at wiseyoungfoolmusic@gmail.com or dm me on twitter @wiseyoungfool

  • Fix max speed being capped while dodging
  • Improve snowfall effect
  • Fix bug when landing on slopes not triggering landing effect
  • Improve pistol charge particles
  • Fix bullet trails, remove trail effect from assistant bot (ALI)

