Ray Tracing Lighting and Raytracing shadows Update

New Update
Hot Fix:
-
Fix of graphic lighting. The light is a little bit darker, and gives better quality to the Maps.
-
Fix of Launguage. Some launguages was not correct is Widgets.
Change:
-
Graphics lights have been modified, and darker which gives the appearance of the game a better quality to look at.
-
The settings menu has become clearer to look at, and the mess has been cleaned up. Which gives a more manageable menu.
New:
-
There are new settings for the game, such as Ray Tracing Lighting and Raytracing shadows, which can be changed in the Settings Menu. The game has new Anti-Aliasing. Motion Blur and Ambient Occlusion are now also in the Settings Menu, which allows you to change the quality.
-
The game has got a much better FPS. However, it still depends on one's performance and which quality settings are chosen.
-
The appearance of the game has become clearer to look at, and no longer provides poor quality to look at.
Changed files in this update