Tactical Vengeance: Play The Game update for 12 February 2023

Ray Tracing Lighting and Raytracing shadows Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10535405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update

Hot Fix:

  • Fix of graphic lighting. The light is a little bit darker, and gives better quality to the Maps.

  • Fix of Launguage. Some launguages was not correct is Widgets.

Change:

  • Graphics lights have been modified, and darker which gives the appearance of the game a better quality to look at.

  • The settings menu has become clearer to look at, and the mess has been cleaned up. Which gives a more manageable menu.

New:

  • There are new settings for the game, such as Ray Tracing Lighting and Raytracing shadows, which can be changed in the Settings Menu. The game has new Anti-Aliasing. Motion Blur and Ambient Occlusion are now also in the Settings Menu, which allows you to change the quality.

  • The game has got a much better FPS. However, it still depends on one's performance and which quality settings are chosen.

  • The appearance of the game has become clearer to look at, and no longer provides poor quality to look at.

MT Games Interactive Team.

