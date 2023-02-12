Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10535388 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 20:09:53 UTC by Wendy

This patch contains a lot of player buffs and enemy nerfs, mainly to address the following points from community feedback:

More impactful cards/semester rewards

More player agency in combats/classes

Faster run progression

Changes will reflect on new runs started on this patch

Subject Classes Changes

Equalize the efficiency of keyboard and mouse when answering questions

Answer button position is no longer randomized while studying in classes

Remember & Forget Changes

Allow for more energy plays to better reward turn optimization

Increased base chance to gain energy using Forget to 33% (from 25%)

Increased max possible chance to gain energy using Forget to 66% (from 55%)

Increased max possible chance to not consume energy using Remember to 66% (from 45%)

Semester Reward Changes

Centralize more power in player class specializations to better differentiate builds

Thoughtful

Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 20% (from 15%)

Artist

Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 26% (from 15%)

Increased added chance to gain energy using Forget to 13% (from 10%)

Vigorous

Decreased max stacks to 2 (from 3)

Coolheaded

Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)

Programmer

Increased max health to 20 (from 10)

Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)

Card Changes

Increase power on cards with low relative values/uses to increase deck building opportunity cost

Acceleration

Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Free Fall

Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Mechanical Energy

Increased forceful to 2 (from 1)

Rock Transformation

Added: gain 3 protection

Fire Transformation

Increased burned to 3 (from 2-3)

Loop

Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)

Rotation

Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Window

Decreased protection to 3-6 (from 4-6)

Increased splinters to 3 (from 2)

Collision

Increased energy cost to 2 (from 1)

Increased damage to 8-12 (from 4-6)

Muscles

Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Reference Node

Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Binary System

Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Monomyth

Increased variable to 3 (from 2)

Front End

Decreased damage to 4 (from 6)

Increased burned to 6 (from 4)

Rollback

Changed stress loss to 2-6 (from 3-5)

Controller

Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)

Skinning

Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Physical Layer

Increased protection to 6 (from 4-6)

Protocol

Removed: exhaust

Decreased protection to 1-10 (from 10)

Joint

Increased damage to 5-10 (from 6-8)

Happiness

Added: gain 2 energy

Leadership

Added: lose 4-6 stress

Motivation

Added: restore 4-6 health

Brain-Computer Interface

Increased variable to 8 (from 6)

Removed: gain 8 protection

Added: gain 1-2 tired

Haptic Feedback

Decreased damage to 4 (from 8)

Increased burned to 8 (from 4)

Removed: gain 8 protection

Added: gain 1 exaggerated

Groundwork

Increased variable to 20 (from 15)

Multi-Source Information

Decreased protection to 16 (from 18)

Enemy Changes

Allow for faster combats and lower range from enemy actions to increase movement cards viability

Evaluation Knight

Decreased health to 40 (from 50)

Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)

Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

Flow Knight

Decreased health to 50 (from 65)

Aggressive advantageous: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)

Stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)

Tactical advantageous: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)

Added: advantageous (+4-6 variable)

The Fundamental

Decreased health to 55 (from 70)

(Summon) healer: changed health to 4-6 (from 5)

Advantageous: increased solid to 4-6 (from 3), usable while 0 solid (from < 5)

Removed: aggressive advantageous (8 damage, 3 burned)

Removed: aggressive (5 damage)

Added: aggressive (8 damage, AoE front/mid)

Added: advantageous (4-6 burned, AoE all)

Basic Shape

Decreased health to 50 (from 65)

Natural Force

Decreased health to 45 (from 60)

Stressful tactical: increased stress gain to 1-2 (from 1)

Architectural Shape

Decreased health to 60 (from 70)

Organic Shape

Decreased health to 30 (from 50)

Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)

Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

Limit Knight

Decreased health to 75 (from 85)

Defensive: decreased protection to 8-10 (from 10)

Aggressive tactical: decreased damage to 8-10 (from 10)

Artificial Force

Decreased health to 70 (from 80)

Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 6), usable while 0 splinters (from infinite stacking)

Added: defensive (8-10 protection)

Experimental Shape

Decreased health to 60 (from 70)

Clone: decreased health to 20 (from 30)

Aggressive: decreased damage to 6-8 (from 8)

Defensive: decreased protection to 6-8 (from 8)

Stressful advantageous: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)

(Clone) aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)

(Clone) stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

White Circuit

Decreased health to 80 (from 90)

Changed starting position to front (from mid)

Advantageous: changed burned to 6-9 (from 7), decreased AoU to front/mid (from all), decreased targets to single (from all)

Stressful: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)

Removed: stressful advantageous (2 stress 4 solid)

Removed: defensive (10 protection)

Added: defensive tactical (8 protection, move, AoE front/back)

Added: advantageous tactical (6 solid, move, AoE front/back, usable without solid)

Added: stressful advantageous (1-2 stress, 6 splinters, AoU back)

Patreon

Decreased health to 75 (from 85)

Aggressive defensive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)

Stressful defensive: decreased AoE to back/mid (from all), decreased AoU to back/mid (from all)

Removed: advantageous (1 unable, 3 burned)

Added: advantageous (1 unable)

Added: advantageous (4-6 burned)

Senior Knight

Decreased health to 70 (from 80)

Summon: decreased health to 25 (from 35)

Removed: immovable status effect

Added: tactical (AoU front/back, AoE mid)

Added: stressful (2 stress, AoU mid/back)

Added: 3 heavy to advantageous (1 riposte)

Aggressive: increased AoU to front/mid (from mid)

Defensive: increased AoU to all (from mid)

Added: (summon) tactical (AoU mid, AoE front/back)

(Summon) stressful: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)

BT-800

Decreased health to 70 (from 80)

Bisontus Mascotus

Decreased health to 35 (from 50)

Defensive: decreased AoU to front/back (from all)

Plot

Decreased health to 60 (from 70)

Stressful advantageous: decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 8)

Twist

Increased health to 30 (from 35)

Stressful healer: decreased stress to 4-6 (from 10), decreased health to 4-6 (from 8), decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

Added: stressful advantageous (4-6 stress, 4-6 burned, AoE front/mid)

Royal Villager

Decreased health to 80 (from 90)

Stressful tactical: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)

Aggressive defensive: decreased dmg to 10 (from 10-12), decreased prot to 10 (from 10-12)

Villager Hero

Decreased health to 60 (from 75)

Added: defensive (8 prot, AoU front/back)

Village Rock

Decreased health to 30 (from 40)

Defensive: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased targets to multiple (from single)

Village Bush

Decreased health to 30 (from 40)

Wall Knight

Advantageous: decreased solid to 6 (from 10), usable without solid (from < 8)

Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), increased AoE to all (from front/mid)

Aggresive advantageous: decreased damage to 8 (from 10), decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)

Removed: stressful (stress 2)

Added: stressful advantageous (2 stress, 4 burned, AoE mid/back)

Explorer

Aggressive defensive: decreased damage to 10 (from 12), decreased protection to 10 (from 12)

Stressful defensive: decreased protection to 10 (from 12)

Tactical advantageous: changed random state stacks to 1-3 (from 2)

Divine Shape

Aggressive: decreased damage to 10-12 (from 12)

Defensive: decreased protection to 10-12 (from 12)

Healer: decreased health to 4-6 (from 8-10)

The Shaper

Aggressive: decreased damage to 8 (from 10)

Defensive: decreased protection to 8 (from 10)

Alere

Healer: decreased health to 6-9 (from 10)

Veritatis