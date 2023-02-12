 Skip to content

ULTRA LMAD update for 12 February 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains a lot of player buffs and enemy nerfs, mainly to address the following points from community feedback:

  • More impactful cards/semester rewards
  • More player agency in combats/classes
  • Faster run progression

Changes will reflect on new runs started on this patch

Subject Classes Changes

Equalize the efficiency of keyboard and mouse when answering questions

  • Answer button position is no longer randomized while studying in classes
Remember & Forget Changes

Allow for more energy plays to better reward turn optimization

  • Increased base chance to gain energy using Forget to 33% (from 25%)
  • Increased max possible chance to gain energy using Forget to 66% (from 55%)
  • Increased max possible chance to not consume energy using Remember to 66% (from 45%)
Semester Reward Changes

Centralize more power in player class specializations to better differentiate builds

Thoughtful

  • Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 20% (from 15%)

Artist

  • Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 26% (from 15%)
  • Increased added chance to gain energy using Forget to 13% (from 10%)

Vigorous

  • Decreased max stacks to 2 (from 3)

Coolheaded

  • Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)

Programmer

  • Increased max health to 20 (from 10)
  • Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)
Card Changes

Increase power on cards with low relative values/uses to increase deck building opportunity cost

Acceleration

  • Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Free Fall

  • Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Mechanical Energy

  • Increased forceful to 2 (from 1)

Rock Transformation

  • Added: gain 3 protection

Fire Transformation

  • Increased burned to 3 (from 2-3)

Loop

  • Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)

Rotation

  • Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Window

  • Decreased protection to 3-6 (from 4-6)
  • Increased splinters to 3 (from 2)

Collision

  • Increased energy cost to 2 (from 1)
  • Increased damage to 8-12 (from 4-6)

Muscles

  • Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Reference Node

  • Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Binary System

  • Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)

Monomyth

  • Increased variable to 3 (from 2)

Front End

  • Decreased damage to 4 (from 6)
  • Increased burned to 6 (from 4)

Rollback

  • Changed stress loss to 2-6 (from 3-5)

Controller

  • Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)

Skinning

  • Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)

Physical Layer

  • Increased protection to 6 (from 4-6)

Protocol

  • Removed: exhaust
  • Decreased protection to 1-10 (from 10)

Joint

  • Increased damage to 5-10 (from 6-8)

Happiness

  • Added: gain 2 energy

Leadership

  • Added: lose 4-6 stress

Motivation

  • Added: restore 4-6 health

Brain-Computer Interface

  • Increased variable to 8 (from 6)
  • Removed: gain 8 protection
  • Added: gain 1-2 tired

Haptic Feedback

  • Decreased damage to 4 (from 8)
  • Increased burned to 8 (from 4)
  • Removed: gain 8 protection
  • Added: gain 1 exaggerated

Groundwork

  • Increased variable to 20 (from 15)

Multi-Source Information

  • Decreased protection to 16 (from 18)
Enemy Changes

Allow for faster combats and lower range from enemy actions to increase movement cards viability

Evaluation Knight

  • Decreased health to 40 (from 50)
  • Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
  • Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

Flow Knight

  • Decreased health to 50 (from 65)
  • Aggressive advantageous: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
  • Stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
  • Tactical advantageous: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
  • Added: advantageous (+4-6 variable)

The Fundamental

  • Decreased health to 55 (from 70)
  • (Summon) healer: changed health to 4-6 (from 5)
  • Advantageous: increased solid to 4-6 (from 3), usable while 0 solid (from < 5)
  • Removed: aggressive advantageous (8 damage, 3 burned)
  • Removed: aggressive (5 damage)
  • Added: aggressive (8 damage, AoE front/mid)
  • Added: advantageous (4-6 burned, AoE all)

Basic Shape

  • Decreased health to 50 (from 65)

Natural Force

  • Decreased health to 45 (from 60)
  • Stressful tactical: increased stress gain to 1-2 (from 1)

Architectural Shape

  • Decreased health to 60 (from 70)

Organic Shape

  • Decreased health to 30 (from 50)
  • Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
  • Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

Limit Knight

  • Decreased health to 75 (from 85)
  • Defensive: decreased protection to 8-10 (from 10)
  • Aggressive tactical: decreased damage to 8-10 (from 10)

Artificial Force

  • Decreased health to 70 (from 80)
  • Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 6), usable while 0 splinters (from infinite stacking)
  • Added: defensive (8-10 protection)

Experimental Shape

  • Decreased health to 60 (from 70)
  • Clone: decreased health to 20 (from 30)
  • Aggressive: decreased damage to 6-8 (from 8)
  • Defensive: decreased protection to 6-8 (from 8)
  • Stressful advantageous: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)
  • (Clone) aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
  • (Clone) stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)

White Circuit

  • Decreased health to 80 (from 90)
  • Changed starting position to front (from mid)
  • Advantageous: changed burned to 6-9 (from 7), decreased AoU to front/mid (from all), decreased targets to single (from all)
  • Stressful: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)
  • Removed: stressful advantageous (2 stress 4 solid)
  • Removed: defensive (10 protection)
  • Added: defensive tactical (8 protection, move, AoE front/back)
  • Added: advantageous tactical (6 solid, move, AoE front/back, usable without solid)
  • Added: stressful advantageous (1-2 stress, 6 splinters, AoU back)

Patreon

  • Decreased health to 75 (from 85)
  • Aggressive defensive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
  • Stressful defensive: decreased AoE to back/mid (from all), decreased AoU to back/mid (from all)
  • Removed: advantageous (1 unable, 3 burned)
  • Added: advantageous (1 unable)
  • Added: advantageous (4-6 burned)

Senior Knight

  • Decreased health to 70 (from 80)
  • Summon: decreased health to 25 (from 35)
  • Removed: immovable status effect
  • Added: tactical (AoU front/back, AoE mid)
  • Added: stressful (2 stress, AoU mid/back)
  • Added: 3 heavy to advantageous (1 riposte)
  • Aggressive: increased AoU to front/mid (from mid)
  • Defensive: increased AoU to all (from mid)
  • Added: (summon) tactical (AoU mid, AoE front/back)
  • (Summon) stressful: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)

BT-800

  • Decreased health to 70 (from 80)

Bisontus Mascotus

  • Decreased health to 35 (from 50)
  • Defensive: decreased AoU to front/back (from all)

Plot

  • Decreased health to 60 (from 70)
  • Stressful advantageous: decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 8)

Twist

  • Increased health to 30 (from 35)
  • Stressful healer: decreased stress to 4-6 (from 10), decreased health to 4-6 (from 8), decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)
  • Added: stressful advantageous (4-6 stress, 4-6 burned, AoE front/mid)

Royal Villager

  • Decreased health to 80 (from 90)
  • Stressful tactical: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)
  • Aggressive defensive: decreased dmg to 10 (from 10-12), decreased prot to 10 (from 10-12)

Villager Hero

  • Decreased health to 60 (from 75)
  • Added: defensive (8 prot, AoU front/back)

Village Rock

  • Decreased health to 30 (from 40)
  • Defensive: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased targets to multiple (from single)

Village Bush

  • Decreased health to 30 (from 40)

Wall Knight

  • Advantageous: decreased solid to 6 (from 10), usable without solid (from < 8)
  • Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), increased AoE to all (from front/mid)
  • Aggresive advantageous: decreased damage to 8 (from 10), decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
  • Removed: stressful (stress 2)
  • Added: stressful advantageous (2 stress, 4 burned, AoE mid/back)

Explorer

  • Aggressive defensive: decreased damage to 10 (from 12), decreased protection to 10 (from 12)
  • Stressful defensive: decreased protection to 10 (from 12)
  • Tactical advantageous: changed random state stacks to 1-3 (from 2)

Divine Shape

  • Aggressive: decreased damage to 10-12 (from 12)
  • Defensive: decreased protection to 10-12 (from 12)
  • Healer: decreased health to 4-6 (from 8-10)

The Shaper

  • Aggressive: decreased damage to 8 (from 10)
  • Defensive: decreased protection to 8 (from 10)

Alere

  • Healer: decreased health to 6-9 (from 10)

Veritatis

  • Aggressive advantageous: changed burned to 6-9 (from 8)

