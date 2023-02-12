Patch 1.0.3

This patch contains a lot of player buffs and enemy nerfs, mainly to address the following points from community feedback:
- More impactful cards/semester rewards
- More player agency in combats/classes
- Faster run progression
Changes will reflect on new runs started on this patch
Subject Classes Changes
Equalize the efficiency of keyboard and mouse when answering questions
- Answer button position is no longer randomized while studying in classes
Remember & Forget Changes
Allow for more energy plays to better reward turn optimization
- Increased base chance to gain energy using Forget to 33% (from 25%)
- Increased max possible chance to gain energy using Forget to 66% (from 55%)
- Increased max possible chance to not consume energy using Remember to 66% (from 45%)
Semester Reward Changes
Centralize more power in player class specializations to better differentiate builds
Thoughtful
- Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 20% (from 15%)
Artist
- Increased added chance to not consume energy using Remember to 26% (from 15%)
- Increased added chance to gain energy using Forget to 13% (from 10%)
Vigorous
- Decreased max stacks to 2 (from 3)
Coolheaded
- Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)
Programmer
- Increased max health to 20 (from 10)
- Increased max stress to 5 (from 4)
Card Changes
Increase power on cards with low relative values/uses to increase deck building opportunity cost
Acceleration
- Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)
Free Fall
- Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)
Mechanical Energy
- Increased forceful to 2 (from 1)
Rock Transformation
- Added: gain 3 protection
Fire Transformation
- Increased burned to 3 (from 2-3)
Loop
- Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)
Rotation
- Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)
Window
- Decreased protection to 3-6 (from 4-6)
- Increased splinters to 3 (from 2)
Collision
- Increased energy cost to 2 (from 1)
- Increased damage to 8-12 (from 4-6)
Muscles
- Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)
Reference Node
- Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)
Binary System
- Decreased energy cost to 1 (from 2)
Monomyth
- Increased variable to 3 (from 2)
Front End
- Decreased damage to 4 (from 6)
- Increased burned to 6 (from 4)
Rollback
- Changed stress loss to 2-6 (from 3-5)
Controller
- Decreased energy cost to 2 (from 3)
Skinning
- Decreased energy cost to 0 (from 1)
Physical Layer
- Increased protection to 6 (from 4-6)
Protocol
- Removed: exhaust
- Decreased protection to 1-10 (from 10)
Joint
- Increased damage to 5-10 (from 6-8)
Happiness
- Added: gain 2 energy
Leadership
- Added: lose 4-6 stress
Motivation
- Added: restore 4-6 health
Brain-Computer Interface
- Increased variable to 8 (from 6)
- Removed: gain 8 protection
- Added: gain 1-2 tired
Haptic Feedback
- Decreased damage to 4 (from 8)
- Increased burned to 8 (from 4)
- Removed: gain 8 protection
- Added: gain 1 exaggerated
Groundwork
- Increased variable to 20 (from 15)
Multi-Source Information
- Decreased protection to 16 (from 18)
Enemy Changes
Allow for faster combats and lower range from enemy actions to increase movement cards viability
Evaluation Knight
- Decreased health to 40 (from 50)
- Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
- Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)
Flow Knight
- Decreased health to 50 (from 65)
- Aggressive advantageous: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
- Stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
- Tactical advantageous: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased variable to 3 (from 2-3)
- Added: advantageous (+4-6 variable)
The Fundamental
- Decreased health to 55 (from 70)
- (Summon) healer: changed health to 4-6 (from 5)
- Advantageous: increased solid to 4-6 (from 3), usable while 0 solid (from < 5)
- Removed: aggressive advantageous (8 damage, 3 burned)
- Removed: aggressive (5 damage)
- Added: aggressive (8 damage, AoE front/mid)
- Added: advantageous (4-6 burned, AoE all)
Basic Shape
- Decreased health to 50 (from 65)
Natural Force
- Decreased health to 45 (from 60)
- Stressful tactical: increased stress gain to 1-2 (from 1)
Architectural Shape
- Decreased health to 60 (from 70)
Organic Shape
- Decreased health to 30 (from 50)
- Aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
- Stressful: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)
Limit Knight
- Decreased health to 75 (from 85)
- Defensive: decreased protection to 8-10 (from 10)
- Aggressive tactical: decreased damage to 8-10 (from 10)
Artificial Force
- Decreased health to 70 (from 80)
- Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 6), usable while 0 splinters (from infinite stacking)
- Added: defensive (8-10 protection)
Experimental Shape
- Decreased health to 60 (from 70)
- Clone: decreased health to 20 (from 30)
- Aggressive: decreased damage to 6-8 (from 8)
- Defensive: decreased protection to 6-8 (from 8)
- Stressful advantageous: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)
- (Clone) aggressive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
- (Clone) stressful advantageous: decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)
White Circuit
- Decreased health to 80 (from 90)
- Changed starting position to front (from mid)
- Advantageous: changed burned to 6-9 (from 7), decreased AoU to front/mid (from all), decreased targets to single (from all)
- Stressful: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)
- Removed: stressful advantageous (2 stress 4 solid)
- Removed: defensive (10 protection)
- Added: defensive tactical (8 protection, move, AoE front/back)
- Added: advantageous tactical (6 solid, move, AoE front/back, usable without solid)
- Added: stressful advantageous (1-2 stress, 6 splinters, AoU back)
Patreon
- Decreased health to 75 (from 85)
- Aggressive defensive: decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
- Stressful defensive: decreased AoE to back/mid (from all), decreased AoU to back/mid (from all)
- Removed: advantageous (1 unable, 3 burned)
- Added: advantageous (1 unable)
- Added: advantageous (4-6 burned)
Senior Knight
- Decreased health to 70 (from 80)
- Summon: decreased health to 25 (from 35)
- Removed: immovable status effect
- Added: tactical (AoU front/back, AoE mid)
- Added: stressful (2 stress, AoU mid/back)
- Added: 3 heavy to advantageous (1 riposte)
- Aggressive: increased AoU to front/mid (from mid)
- Defensive: increased AoU to all (from mid)
- Added: (summon) tactical (AoU mid, AoE front/back)
- (Summon) stressful: decreased stress to 1-2 (from 2)
BT-800
- Decreased health to 70 (from 80)
Bisontus Mascotus
- Decreased health to 35 (from 50)
- Defensive: decreased AoU to front/back (from all)
Plot
- Decreased health to 60 (from 70)
- Stressful advantageous: decreased splinters to 4-6 (from 8)
Twist
- Increased health to 30 (from 35)
- Stressful healer: decreased stress to 4-6 (from 10), decreased health to 4-6 (from 8), decreased AoE to mid/back (from all)
- Added: stressful advantageous (4-6 stress, 4-6 burned, AoE front/mid)
Royal Villager
- Decreased health to 80 (from 90)
- Stressful tactical: decreased stress to 2 (from 3)
- Aggressive defensive: decreased dmg to 10 (from 10-12), decreased prot to 10 (from 10-12)
Villager Hero
- Decreased health to 60 (from 75)
- Added: defensive (8 prot, AoU front/back)
Village Rock
- Decreased health to 30 (from 40)
- Defensive: increased AoE to front/mid (from front), increased targets to multiple (from single)
Village Bush
- Decreased health to 30 (from 40)
Wall Knight
- Advantageous: decreased solid to 6 (from 10), usable without solid (from < 8)
- Defensive advantageous: decreased protection to 8 (from 10), increased AoE to all (from front/mid)
- Aggresive advantageous: decreased damage to 8 (from 10), decreased AoE to front/mid (from all)
- Removed: stressful (stress 2)
- Added: stressful advantageous (2 stress, 4 burned, AoE mid/back)
Explorer
- Aggressive defensive: decreased damage to 10 (from 12), decreased protection to 10 (from 12)
- Stressful defensive: decreased protection to 10 (from 12)
- Tactical advantageous: changed random state stacks to 1-3 (from 2)
Divine Shape
- Aggressive: decreased damage to 10-12 (from 12)
- Defensive: decreased protection to 10-12 (from 12)
- Healer: decreased health to 4-6 (from 8-10)
The Shaper
- Aggressive: decreased damage to 8 (from 10)
- Defensive: decreased protection to 8 (from 10)
Alere
- Healer: decreased health to 6-9 (from 10)
Veritatis
- Aggressive advantageous: changed burned to 6-9 (from 8)
