- Fixed a bug where when reloading a rifle after the last round, the sound of loading another round was played
- Fixed various issues with weapon sticking/flipping when interacting with various menus
- Renamed some cheats to make them simple to enter (check cheats.txt)
- Grenades can no longer be thrown in non-lethal weapon zones
- Grenades are no longer shown on the UI in non-lethal weapon zones/non-weapon zones
- Fixed a problem with the Gam-Gun sticking on the screen after the cut-scene with Ilya
- Rewritten some dialogues and game subtitles
- Revoiced lines of some characters
- Fixed the volume of some characters' lines
- Replaced the incorrect loading screen of the "Market" level
- Changed the game time on the final levels
- Fixed the start time of the scene with the Brigadier in the "Undertown" level
- Fixed issues with female zombie ragdolls on "Gamsk - 1" level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 12 February 2023
Patch 0.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
