SALVATIONLAND update for 12 February 2023

Patch 0.9.8

Patch 0.9.8 · Build 10535364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where when reloading a rifle after the last round, the sound of loading another round was played
  • Fixed various issues with weapon sticking/flipping when interacting with various menus
  • Renamed some cheats to make them simple to enter (check cheats.txt)
  • Grenades can no longer be thrown in non-lethal weapon zones
  • Grenades are no longer shown on the UI in non-lethal weapon zones/non-weapon zones
  • Fixed a problem with the Gam-Gun sticking on the screen after the cut-scene with Ilya
  • Rewritten some dialogues and game subtitles
  • Revoiced lines of some characters
  • Fixed the volume of some characters' lines
  • Replaced the incorrect loading screen of the "Market" level
  • Changed the game time on the final levels
  • Fixed the start time of the scene with the Brigadier in the "Undertown" level
  • Fixed issues with female zombie ragdolls on "Gamsk - 1" level
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

