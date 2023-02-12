Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2023-02-12

Share · View all patches · Build 10535363 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

You may be thinking, "for a game so simple, how can there be so many things to change?" I'm wondering the same thing...

Now, you can Click Real Fast, in a more refined manner.

Changelog 2023-02-12:

Game

Added more click effects

Added invite button (only for Steam lobby)

Added points indicator (optional)

Balanced cursor costs

Added ability to click real fast during intro

UI

Moved menu buttons

Moved status icons

Changed settings panel layout

Updated music controls

Added regionalized separators for numbers

Added total cursor counter

New Settings

Aspect ratio toggle

Background intensity

Cycle background

Controller speed

Points indicator

Unnecessary music distortion

FPS selector

Technical

Connected controllers now only control when game window is active

Added automatic save backups on version updates

Changed background selections to load as Texture2D, rather than generating Sprites; Greatly improves loading times

Reduced particles for performance increase; In theory, clicking has 66% less of a performance hit now

Fixed multiplayer float/long inconsistency

Miscellaneous

Fixed logos (in-game & Steam store page); The lines weren't straight

Updated cursor; _Again, the lines weren't straight OO

Click Real Fast, causing unnecessary hardware damage one action at a time