 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Click Real Fast update for 12 February 2023

Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2023-02-12

Share · View all patches · Build 10535363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may be thinking, "for a game so simple, how can there be so many things to change?" I'm wondering the same thing...

Now, you can Click Real Fast, in a more refined manner.

Changelog 2023-02-12:

Game

  • Added more click effects
  • Added invite button (only for Steam lobby)
  • Added points indicator (optional)
  • Balanced cursor costs
  • Added ability to click real fast during intro

UI

  • Moved menu buttons
  • Moved status icons
  • Changed settings panel layout
  • Updated music controls
  • Added regionalized separators for numbers
  • Added total cursor counter

New Settings

  • Aspect ratio toggle
  • Background intensity
  • Cycle background
  • Controller speed
  • Points indicator
  • Unnecessary music distortion
  • FPS selector

Technical

  • Connected controllers now only control when game window is active
  • Added automatic save backups on version updates
  • Changed background selections to load as Texture2D, rather than generating Sprites; Greatly improves loading times
  • Reduced particles for performance increase; In theory, clicking has 66% less of a performance hit now
  • Fixed multiplayer float/long inconsistency

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed logos (in-game & Steam store page); The lines weren't straight
  • Updated cursor; _Again, the lines weren't straight OO

Click Real Fast, causing unnecessary hardware damage one action at a time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2215691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link