Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2023-02-12

You may be thinking, "for a game so simple, how can there be so many things to change?" I'm wondering the same thing...
Now, you can Click Real Fast, in a more refined manner.
Changelog 2023-02-12:
Game
- Added more click effects
- Added invite button (only for Steam lobby)
- Added points indicator (optional)
- Balanced cursor costs
- Added ability to click real fast during intro
UI
- Moved menu buttons
- Moved status icons
- Changed settings panel layout
- Updated music controls
- Added regionalized separators for numbers
- Added total cursor counter
New Settings
- Aspect ratio toggle
- Background intensity
- Cycle background
- Controller speed
- Points indicator
- Unnecessary music distortion
- FPS selector
Technical
- Connected controllers now only control when game window is active
- Added automatic save backups on version updates
- Changed background selections to load as Texture2D, rather than generating Sprites; Greatly improves loading times
- Reduced particles for performance increase; In theory, clicking has 66% less of a performance hit now
- Fixed multiplayer float/long inconsistency
Miscellaneous
- Fixed logos (in-game & Steam store page); The lines weren't straight
- Updated cursor; _Again, the lines weren't straight OO
Click Real Fast, causing unnecessary hardware damage one action at a time
Changed files in this update