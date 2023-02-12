 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 12 February 2023

Update HotFix 0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10535309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

This update addresses the Camp fire healing fix.
Furthermore, on other maps the temperature was 0c and so deaths occurred right at the start.

All fixed and in order.

FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
